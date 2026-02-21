Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimplolkar Launches ‘Rabies-Free Thane’ Drive To Vaccinate 25,000 Stray Dogs

Mayor Sharmila Pimplolkar flags off the Rabies-Free Thane campaign aimed at large-scale stray dog vaccination across the city | File Photo

Thane, Feb 21: In a significant move to enhance public safety and animal welfare, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has officially launched the ‘Rabies-Free Thane’ initiative. The campaign was inaugurated today at the municipal headquarters by Mayor Sharmila Pimplolkar, who unveiled the official mission posters and signalled the start of the citywide drive.

The launch ceremony saw the presence of several high-ranking officials, including Deputy Commissioner Manish Joshi, Shiv Sena Group Leader Pawan Kadam and Corporator Meenal Sankhe. Technical leadership for the project is being provided by Chief Medical Health Officer Dr Prasad Patil and Veterinary Officer Dr Kshama Shirodkar.

Strategic vaccination and monitoring

To ensure the systematic execution of the drive, the TMC has deployed a specialised task force. Key highlights of the operational plan include:

Expert teams: A dedicated squad of 50 personnel has been formed to conduct the field operations. The mission aims to vaccinate 5,000 stray dogs within the first seven days.

The corporation has set an ambitious target of vaccinating 25,000 stray dogs within the next month.

Innovative safety features: The orange reflector collar

A standout feature of this year’s campaign is the introduction of orange reflector collars. Once a dog is vaccinated, it will be fitted with a high-visibility radium collar. This serves two critical purposes:

Identification – It allows civic workers and citizens to easily identify dogs that have already been immunised.

Accident prevention – The reflective material ensures that the animals are visible to motorists during the night, significantly reducing the risk of road accidents involving strays.

Official statements

"Our primary objective is to break the cycle of rabies transmission and ensure that Thane becomes a model for urban animal management. This mission is not a one-time event but a continuous effort towards a safer environment for all residents," stated Chief Medical Officer Dr Prasad Patil.

The TMC has emphasised that this campaign will remain a consistent priority in the city's health calendar, with plans to expand the scope in the coming months through partnerships with various animal welfare organisations.

