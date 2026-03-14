MP News: 60-Year-Old Woman Beaten To Death While Trying To Save Son Accused Of Rape In Shivpuri

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A 60-year-old woman was beaten to death while trying to save her son, who was accused of raping an Anganwadi helper in Shivpuri on Saturday.

The incident took place in Rannod town of Shivpuri district.

According to police, the Anganwadi helper accused a local man, Indal Gurjar, of raping her. After the allegation surfaced, the woman’s family members and relatives became angry and went to the accused’s house in Rannod.

The group allegedly attacked Indal Gurjar and started beating him. During the violence, his mother, Shiv Kunwar Gurjar, came forward to protect her son and tried to stop the assault.

However, the attackers also started beating her with sticks. She suffered serious head injuries during the attack and collapsed on the spot. Due to the severe injuries, the 60-year-old woman died at the scene.

Indal Gurjar was also seriously injured in the assault. He was later taken to the medical college in Shivpuri for treatment, where he is currently admitted.

After the incident, the attackers fled from the spot. Police reached the area soon after receiving information and began an investigation.

Rannod police station in-charge Arvind Singh Chauhan said that a case of rape has been registered against Indal Gurjar based on the complaint of the Anganwadi helper.

He added that the police are also investigating the death of Shiv Kunwar Gurjar. After the investigation is completed, a case of murder will be registered against those responsible for the attack.

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The incident has created tension in the area, and police have increased vigilance to maintain law and order. Police teams have been deployed in and around the locality to prevent any further violence or clashes between the two sides.

Authorities are also speaking to local residents and collecting information to identify all the people involved in the attack.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials say further action will be taken based on the findings.