MP News: Woman Patwari Caught Accepting ₹5k Bribe In Dhar | FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta police on Friday caught a woman patwari red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 for expediting a land lease (patta) process in Dhar district.

The suspect, Bharti Rajput (32), posted as patwari of Bhangarh Halka No 25 under Sardarpur tehsil, was caught during a trap operation conducted by the Lokayukta team.

According to officials, complainant Laxman Kumawat (53), a resident of Kumariyakhedi hamlet in Bhangarh village, had constructed a house on a piece of land and was seeking a patta for adjacent land under his possession. The patwari allegedly demanded Rs one lakh to process the patta quickly.

Kumawat later lodged a complaint with Lokayukta SP Rajesh Sahay in Indore. After verification confirmed the allegations, a trap team was formed.

On Friday, the team caught Rajput red-handed while she was accepting the first instalment of Rs 5,000 from the complainant.

A case has been registered against the suspect under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018. The trap operation was led by Acting Inspector Ashish Shukla along with other Lokayukta personnel.