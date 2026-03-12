Indore News: 'I Convinced Farman To Marry Me,’ Kumbh Mela Girl Monalisa Defends Interfaith Marriage; Rubbishes ‘Love Jihad’ Claims -- VIDEO | X / PTI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Yet another video of ‘Maha Kumbh girl’ Monalisa has surfaced on the internet on Thursday, in which she could be seen defending her interfaith marriage and clarifying that she got married with Hindu rituals and it’s not a case of ‘love jihad.’

Monalisa was speaking to the media in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on Thursday, where she said, “I got married according to Hindu rituals. It is not ‘love jihad’. I respect all religions and consider every religion equal,” says Viral Mahakumbh girl Monalisa.”

VIDEO | Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: “I got married according to Hindu rituals. It is not ‘love jihad’. I respect all religions and consider every religion equal,” says Viral Mahakumbh girl Monalisa.



(Full video available on https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/LFNk6GzGMC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 12, 2026

‘I convinced him to marry me’

As she asserted that the wedding was executed with Hindu tradition, she also revealed that not Farman, but Monalisa herself approached him. Monalisa said, “Waise to ye mere se shadi nahi karna chahta tha par maine hi khud inse zabardasti shadi ki hai…(He never wanted to marry me. I myself forced him to do so.)”

Monalisa also informed that her parents wanted her to marry her aunt’s son, however, she did not like the match. She said, “Mere mummy papa meri dusre se shadi karwana chahte the. To mujhe wo ladka accha nahi laga. Bua ka ladka tha…(My parents wanted me to marry my aunt’s son, but I did not like the match. I chose to marry Farman).”

Viral #KumbhMela fame #Monalisa Bhosle has reportedly married her boyfriend Farman Khan at a temple in Thiruvananthapuram. The couple has sought protection from #Kerala Police amid family opposition to their relationship.

Monalisa from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, shot to fame after a… pic.twitter.com/P41vBSCLZs — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) March 11, 2026

He says that his 6-month love with Monalisa is equal to 60 years.



True Lob saar

pic.twitter.com/VKPx0iADGw — Sunny Raj (@SunnyRajBJP) March 12, 2026

‘Papa is still upset’

She added that her father travelled to Kerala with her but did not attend the wedding and remained upset about her decision.

“Papa sath me hi aaye the mere. Abhi bhi yahin hai mere papa lekin unhone shadi attend nahi ki…(He came here with me, but he did not attend the wedding. He is still a little angry. We will try to convince him later),” she said.

Remember Monalisa, who went viral from Kumbh Mela, is the next victim of Love Jihad.



She met Farhaan on social media and has been in a relationship for 1.5 years.



Yesterday they ran away to Kerala for “protection” and today they got married.



And they say #TheKeralaStory is… pic.twitter.com/6FEYs7ZSIu — Tathvam-asi (@tathvamasi6) March 11, 2026

Notably, in their wedding videos, the couple was seen bowing their heads in Arumanoor Sri Nainaar Deva Temple. Monalisa wore a red saree, vermilion (sindoor) and a garland while her husband, Farman, wore a traditional white shirt and mundu.