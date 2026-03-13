MP News: Fire Breaks Out At Indian Bank Branch In Ratlam | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out early Friday morning at the Indian Bank branch located on Palace Road (Mahalwada) in Ratlam. The incident was reported around 7.15 am after residents noticed smoke coming out of the bank premises and heard the alarm siren.

Residents immediately informed bank officials, following which two fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot. Firefighters battled the blaze for nearly one hour before bringing it under control.

According to bank manager Rajeev Bothra, the branch's critical data, strong room and locker area remained completely safe. However, several documents, computers, furniture and other materials inside the bank were damaged due to the fire and water used during the firefighting operation.

The fire reportedly started in a cabin located in front of the locker room and spread to the manager's chamber, damaging the air conditioner and shattering the glass. The locker room remained unaffected.

With around 80,000 account holders linked to the branch, officials said a detailed assessment of the total loss is underway. No injuries were reported as the incident occurred early in the morning when the bank was closed.