Massive Fire Engulfs 15–20 Acres In Chhatarpur Fields; Fire Brigade Fails, Tankers & Buckets Used To Battle Blaze-- VIDEO

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out in farm fields, spreading across nearly 15 to 20 acres in Chhatarpur on Thursday.

As the fire brigade services were not available, drinking water tanker was used as a makeshift fire engine. Also, villagers filled buckets from the tanker and manually poured water over the fields to douse the flames.

A video of the incident has surfaced, in which the villagers, as well as the police can be seen dousing the flames, themselves.

Watch the video below :

According to information, the fire broke out near Bakrajan Mata Temple in Garhi Malhara of the district.

The situation turned serious as the Nagar Parishad’s fire brigade system has been completely non-functional, with fire vehicles lying damaged for the past 15–20 days.

As soon as the incident was reported, police informed the fire department, but no fire engine could reach the spot due to the breakdown.

Assistance was then sought from nearby areas like Maharajpur, Nowgong and Chhatarpur, but their fire teams were already busy controlling other fire incidents.

With no fire brigade available, a drinking water tanker was used as a makeshift fire engine. However, it lacked proper pipes and equipment, so water was released from underneath the tanker while it was driven through the flames, which was highly risky.

When the fire still could not be controlled, villagers filled buckets from the tanker and manually poured water over the fields to douse the flames.

Seeing the seriousness of the situation, Garhi Malhara police station in-charge Rita Singh reached the spot and personally took charge. She was seen holding a pipe and helping control the fire like a firefighter, drawing attention due to lack of proper resources.

The problem is not limited to Garhi Malhara alone. Reports suggest that fire brigade services across the entire Chhatarpur district are in poor condition, with many vehicles either damaged or not reaching on time.

This has raised serious concerns, as such failures can lead to major losses during fire incidents.