Girl Caught With Two Boys In Compromising Situation In Moving Ambulance In MP's Chhatarpur; Video Goes Viral

Girl, Two Boys Found In Compromising Situation In Moving Ambulance In Chhatarpur; Video Goes Viral |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident came to light from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur, where a girl and two boys were allegedly caught engaging in objectionable activities inside a moving ambulance.

It is said the incident took place while the ambulance was on the road, raising serious concerns about misuse of emergency services.

People who came to know about the incident expressed anger and questioned how such an act could happen in a vehicle meant for medical emergencies.

एंबुलेंस बनी चलता फिरता OYO. राहगीरों ने एंबुलेंस की विंडो से देखी गलत हरकत है, जिसके बाद लोगों ने किया पीछा. तकरीबन 5 किलोमीटर बाद एक लड़की और दो लड़कों को पकड़ा गया.



📍 छतरपुर (मध्य प्रदेश) pic.twitter.com/C2Ipwl8US3 — ocean jain (@ocjain4) April 23, 2026

Passersby chased the ambulance up to 5 kms

As the passersby noticed the ambulance's window, they chased it up to 5 kilometres. After they managed to stop it, they found a girl and 2 boys inside.

The matter came to the fore through a video going viral on social media, attracting huge condemnation from the netizens.

The users have also flooded the comment section, with many calling the ambulance a ‘moving OYO.’

Authorities are expected to take a note of the matter and to investigate the incident. Officials may also look into whether proper rules and monitoring systems were in place for the ambulance service.

The incident has sparked discussions among residents about responsibility, public behavior, and the need for stricter supervision of emergency vehicles to prevent misuse.

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.