MP News: Fire Breaks Out In Parked Ambulance At Chhatarpur District Hospital; Guard Acts Quickly & Control Blaze In Video | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A sudden fire broke out in a parked ambulance inside the district hospital, sparking panic among the staff and patients in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Monday.

According to the Reports suggest that the fire appeared to be originating from the engine area, rising from beneath the bonnet of the ambulance.

The fear of a potential explosion from the ambulance gripped people, a scenario that could have led to a major tragedy.

A video of the incident has surfaced from Chhatarpur showing the ambulance engulfed in flames inside the premises of District Hospital. In the video, a guard can be seen using a fire extinguisher to control the blaze while a crowd gathers around at a distance.

People appear worried and are seen watching the situation as the guard bravely tries to bring the fire under control.

Watch the video below :

Major Tragedy Averted

Amidst the chaos, a hospital guard arrived at the scene carrying a fire extinguisher cylinder. Displaying immense courage, he began efforts to put out the fire. The guard finally brought the fire under control after a strenuous struggle. The timely extinguishing of the fire, coupled with the guard's alertness and bravery, successfully averted a major disaster.

Currently, the exact cause of the fire in the ambulance has not yet been ascertained. Furthermore, no official information has been released regarding the extent of the damage caused by the incident.

Questions Raised Over Security Protocols

Following this incident, questions are being raised regarding the security protocols and safety arrangements for ambulances parked within the hospital premises.

People allege that life-saving vehicles often lack essential safety equipment, such as fire extinguishers, necessary for self-protection. Had a fire extinguisher not been available at the hospital, this fire could have escalated into a massive blaze, potentially resulting in a major tragedy.

A video of the incident has now surfaced, which is believed to be approximately two days old. According to reports, the incident occurred while it was raining.

Local residents have urged the administration to make the provision of safety equipment mandatory in all ambulances, in order to prevent such incidents in the future.