Bhopal News: Smokers, Your DNA May Be Breaking More Than Hearts | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The DNA fragmentation levels above 30% are linked to poor sperm quality, leading to infertility in men, especially among smokers.

Dr Hemlata Panwar, additional professor, department of pathology and laboratory medicine, AIIMS Bhopal, presented her research on the subject at the USCAP Annual Meeting 2026 held in San Antonio, US.

The research titled DNA Fragmentation Index: An Emerging Diagnostic Tool for Male Factor Infertility was part of an intramural project funded by AIIMS Bhopal.

Dr Panwar completed this project and highlighted that the DNA Fragmentation Index is an important test that can detect sperm DNA damage, which is not visible in routine semen analysis.

The findings of the study revealed that individuals with DNA fragmentation levels above 30% have poor sperm quality. This issue was found to be more common among smokers, indicating damage caused by oxidative stress.

The research will enable more accurate diagnosis of male infertility and help provide patients with personalised treatment based on their condition. It will also assist couples in receiving timely and appropriate medical advice and treatment.