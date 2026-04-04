Bhopal News: From Thailand's Famous Tiger Balm To Korean Beauty Products-- Global Shopping Fair Starts; Know Dates, Location & More Details

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A large international shopping and food festival has started in Bhopal, bringing products and food from many countries under one roof.

The event, called India’s International Biggest Expo, began on April 3 and will continue till April 13 at Bansal One Ground, located near Rani Kamalapati Railway Station in Bhopal.

Organisers say the event brings together stalls from several countries including Thailand, Korea, Afghanistan and many others.

Entry, Timing, Parking

Entry to the expo costs ₹30 per person, while parking is free for visitors. The event remains open every day from 2 pm to 10 pm.

What Is There To Explore?

Visitors can explore a wide range of international products. From Thailand's famous Tiger Balm, dresses to Korean beauty products and accessories, the expo offers many options for shoppers.

Girls and young visitors can explore Korean candy and popular Korean beauty items. Accessories from Singapore are also being sold at the event.

Food Items

Apart from shopping, it also gives visitors a chance to taste famous food items from other countries. People can try Dubai’s popular baklava and premium dry fruits from Afghanistan.

The food stalls have been attracting many visitors who want to experience international flavours without leaving the city.

There are also stalls selling herbal and spa products. Many visitors are stopping at these stalls to check out natural wellness items and beauty products.

The expo has been organised in a fair-like setup where colourful stalls, lights and decorations create a lively atmosphere. Families, youngsters and groups of friends can be seen visiting the venue in the evening hours.

The expo has become a new attraction for people in the city, especially those who enjoy shopping and trying food from different parts of the world.

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Organisers say the expo aims to give people a global shopping and food experience in Bhopal. With international products, unique food items and a festive environment, the event is drawing large crowds from across the city.