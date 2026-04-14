Minor Fire Breaks Out In Mankhurd Waste Yard In Mumbai, Dousing Operations Underway; No Injuries Reported | file pic [representational pic]

Mumbai: A fire broke out in scrap materials at Mankhurd on Tuesday morning, prompting an immediate response from emergency services. Firefighting operations are currently underway, and officials have confirmed that no injuries have been reported so far.

According to the BMC’s Disaster Management Cell, the blaze erupted around 8:15 am at an open ground along GM Link Road in the Mandala area. The fire is confined to a large accumulation of oil cans, plastic materials, dry waste, and stockpiled wood spread across an estimated 50 x 500 feet area.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade has classified the incident as a Level 1 (minor) fire. A total of four fire engines, five jumbo tankers (JT), two aerial water tower tenders (AWTT), one quick response vehicle (QRV), and a 108 ambulance have been deployed to the scene.

Efforts to douse the fire are ongoing, and authorities are monitoring the situation closely. The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined.