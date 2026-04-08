Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes 1,400 Illegal Huts In Mankhurd, Reclaims 22 Acres Of Govt Land Along Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road

BMC clears encroachments in Mankhurd as large-scale demolition drive reclaims government land | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, April 8: In a major demolition drive on Wednesday, the BMC, in coordination with the Mumbai Suburban Collector’s office, cleared around 1,400 unauthorised huts on government land along the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road. Conducted under police protection, the operation reclaimed 22 acres of land.

Demolition ordered under legal provisions

Under Section 50 of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Act, 1966, the Additional District Collector (Encroachment Removal), Mumbai Suburban, ordered a demolition drive targeting unauthorised huts on government land owned by the Bombay Soap Factory (Dabba Company) at Sahityaratna Annabhau Sathe Nagar, Mankhurd.

Following these orders, officials conducted a coordinated operation in the area, removing a large number of illegal structures that had accumulated over time.

Coordinated operation and manpower deployment

Authorities stated that the drive was part of a systematic and well-planned initiative to reclaim public land from encroachment and restore it to its intended use.

The operation was led by Deputy Commissioner (Zone-5) Devidas Kshirsagar and Assistant Commissioner (M-East) Ujjwal Ingole, under the supervision of engineers from the Building and Factory Department.

A substantial deployment supported the exercise, including nearly 200 workers and heavy machinery such as three Poclain excavators, seven JCBs, ten dumpers, and two drone cameras for aerial monitoring.

Adequate police presence was maintained throughout the drive to ensure law and order and facilitate the smooth execution of the operation. A senior civic official said protective walls and other measures are being put in place to prevent re-encroachment on reclaimed land.

Government stance and future plans

Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha stated that in recent years, land mafias in Mumbai have encroached on government land and built unauthorised structures on open spaces.

He added that some illegal occupants, including alleged Bangladeshi and Rohingya individuals, have received political protection, with such areas sometimes turning into hubs for crime. Authorities are taking strict action against illegal constructions in Malad and Malvani.

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He further stated that, following the removal of encroachments, the cleared land will be transformed into a state-of-the-art “Science Park” for public use, developed with the support of charitable organisations.

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