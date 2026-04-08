Mumbai News: Magathane-Goregaon 120 Ft DP Road To Become Operational By May-End After BMC Clears All 310 Illegal Structures

BMC clears encroachments in Kandivali to fast-track Magathane-Goregaon DP road project | File Photo

Mumbai, April 8: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) completed the demolition of all the unauthorised structures in Kandivali’s Singh Estate to clear the path for the completion of the crucial 120-foot development plan (DP) road connecting Magathane to Goregaon.

The civic body plans to make the road functional before June, resolving a long-standing infrastructure bottleneck in the western suburbs.

Demolition clears long-pending road project

The demolition marks the end of a protracted battle between civic authorities, local residents, and political interests. The proposed road under DP 2034 had been stalled for years due to over 300 structures, including residential units and commercial godowns, that sat directly in the alignment of the proposed arterial road.

According to BMC’s R/South ward, all the 310 structures obstructing the proposed road have been demolished. According to sources, the civic body is targeting to make the road functional by constructing an asphalt road before the end of May and will concretise it post monsoon.

Rehabilitation of affected families

The BMC is also set to complete the rehabilitation of the 197 families, which were eligible as project-affected persons, whose residences were demolished.

According to the civic body, around 187 families have received the keys and allotment letters to shift to their allotted PAPs at three different projects in Kandivali (E)’s Poisar Village, Ashok Nagar, and Lokhandwala Township.

It said that the remaining 10 PAPs are expected to receive their allotment in the upcoming days. Moreover, 37 families received allotment at Vesta Building in Lokhandwala Complex upon their eligibility as per datum line.

Legal and administrative hurdles

The construction of the said DP road was stalled for years due to administrative and political issues. On the request of Magathane MLA Prakash Surve, the then Chief Minister had directed the BMC to realign the road.

However, after six Kandivali residents challenged it in the Bombay High Court through a public interest litigation, the matter was redirected to the BMC chief, who in October 2024 ultimately rejected the CM’s direction, highlighting it as unfeasible.

Residents welcome progress

One of the petitioners, Shishir Vivekanand Shetty, who is also the founder of Lokhandwala Residents’ Association (LRA), said, “We have been fighting to get the construction of this 120 ft DP road completed and it has now come very close to reality. Once the road is operational, people from the northern suburbs will have a better alternative than the perennially choked Western Express Highway. Moreover, commuters will have an added advantage to travel to the north-eastern suburbs through the upcoming Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel project.”

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Another member of LRA, Ajay Maheshwari, said, “The civic body has done a phenomenal job with this project. The maintenance department has led from the front and expedited the procedure despite an array of tremendous pressure. We hope to see the road’s construction to be completed soon so that the residents of Kandivali (E), Thakur Village, and Kurar Village.”

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