Mumbai News: BMC Proposes 5.5 Km Expressway Linking Goregaon And Magathane To Ease Congestion

BMC Proposes 5.5 Km Expressway Linking Goregaon And Magathane To Ease Congestion |

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed a 5.5 km greenfield expressway linking Goregaon (Film City) and Magathane, running parallel to the Western Express Highway (WEH). Designed as a key connector between the Mumbai Coastal road (North) connecting Versova–Dahisar–Bhayander Link Road (VDBLR) and the Goregaon–Mulund Link Road (GMLR), the corridor will enable fast, seamless connectivity across the island city and the suburbs, improving traffic flow and reducing travel time.

The road will serve as a direct link between the Coastal Road and the GMLR. A dedicated vehicular arm of the Coastal Road will extend eastward to merge with the corridor at Magathane, providing motorists seamless access. From this nodal point, vehicles can proceed through the twin tunnels under construction at Film City, Goregaon, onto the GMLR, which will offer uninterrupted connectivity toward Mulund in the eastern suburbs and Airoli in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Authorities have stated that the project’s primary objective is to establish seamless connectivity across all major arterial roads and high-speed corridors.

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"With both the Express Highways facing heavy congestion, new linking routes are essential to ease traffic bottlenecks. This corridor, running parallel to the WEH, is expected to cut commute times from over an hour to under 10 minutes," said a senior civic official. The BMC has finalized construction plans, though a few encroachments along the alignment still need to be cleared. "Once cleared, a cost estimate will be prepared and tenders invited, with the road expected to be completed within the next three years," the official added.

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