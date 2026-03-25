Mumbai Family Dispute Turns Into ₹6.5 Crore Chembur Bungalow Cheating Case | Representative Image

Mumbai: In a case stemming from an internal family dispute, Mumbai police have registered an offence alleging cheating of approximately Rs6.5 crore in connection with the sale of a bungalow in Chembur. The accused include Jagjitsingh Isharsingh Vijan, Harvinder Kaur Vijan, Jaspreet Kaur Vijan and others. The case has been filed based on a complaint by Baldevsingh Isharsingh Vijan, 76, and further investigation is underway.

According to the FIR, the complainant resides on R.C. Marg in Chembur and Vijan family owns multiple properties in the Chembur and Govandi areas. One such property, Bungalow No. 47-B in the Sindhi Immigrants Co-operative Housing Society, was originally acquired in 1978 jointly with his brother Jasbirsingh Vijan. The plot was later divided into 47A and 47B, with 47B falling under Baldevsingh’s ownership.

In 2004, his elder brother Jagjitsingh allegedly requested to purchase the bungalow, claiming he did not own a house in Mumbai. Despite a market value of Rs60 lakh, the deal was agreed at Rs15 lakh. While Rs10 lakh was paid, the remaining Rs5 lakh was never cleared. The agreement clearly stated that no ownership rights would transfer until full payment was made.

However, the complainant alleges that despite non-payment, the accused executed multiple documents over the years to create third-party interests in the property. Notably, within 10 days of signing an additional Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on October 20, 2022, several transactions including a gift deed and rectification deed were executed. Meanwhile, a City Civil Court order dated April 25, 2025, has stayed the family settlement agreement cited by the accused.

Further, on October 4, 2023, Jaspreet Kaur Vijan executed a sale deed of Bungalow No. 47-B in favour of Sarbarajsingh Kohli, a partner in Swarn Bharat Investment. Within just nine days, the transaction value allegedly dropped by Rs75 lakh, raising suspicion. The FIR also highlights a dubious money trail, where funds were routed through an agent’s bank account and returned to the original party on the same day, indicating that the transaction may have been merely on paper.

Significantly, while Bungalow 47-B was shown sold for Rs5.28 crore, a similar adjoining property, Bungalow 47-A, was sold for Rs12.13 crore in July 2025. The Rs6.85 crore disparity between the two comparable properties within 21 months has further deepened suspicion.

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Earlier, in December 2023, a separate case was registered at the Chunabhatti police station based on a complaint by Jaspreet Kaur Vijan, alleging that Kohli and associates used forged demand drafts worth Rs2.88 crore in connection with the same property. Investigators believe this earlier case is directly linked to the current cheating allegations.

The FIR also mentions the use of forged documents, promissory notes, and transactions carried out without mandatory No Objection Certificates (NOCs), affidavits, and indemnity bonds. It is alleged that these acts were carried out without the consent or knowledge of the rightful owner.

The complainant has alleged that the accused, along with Sarbarajsingh Kohli, Gurmeetsingh Kohli and Umardeep Nagpal, conspired to defraud him and deprive him of his ownership rights. Police are currently verifying documents and financial transactions as part of the ongoing probe.

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