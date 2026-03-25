Mumbai Police Arrest 3 In Cyber Fraud Targeting Elderly Trader Via APK Scam | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai: The Malabar Hill police have arrested three persons from Madhya Pradesh for allegedly being part of a cyber-crime syndicate that is instrumental in sending malicious APK files to victims and siphoning money from their bank accounts. A 67-year-old share market trader had fallen in the trap of the accused following which the police registered a case and traced the three accused involved in the case.

Those arrested have been identified as Nitesh Gupta (40), Junaid Yusuf Mansuri (24) and Yogesh Paithankar (30).

According to the police, the complainant is a resident of Nepeansea Road. On January 15, the victim had received a WhatsApp message on his phone informing that his Mahanagar gas connection since his last bill was not updated. The scammer also asked the victim to contact the number mentioned in the message for further assistance.

The scammer induced the complainant to make a transaction of Rs 12 from his mobile and sent an APK file on the mobile number of the complainant. The victim installed the said APK file on his phone and on the instructions of the scammer, he also shared his debit card details after which he started receiving transaction alert messages on his phone informing about money being debited from his account.

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In a single day, the victim lost over Rs 7.79 lakh in six online transactions after which the victim registered a police case. The probe revealed that Gupta, Mansuri and Paithankar were involved in this crime following which they were arrested on Monday. They were instrumental in siphoning the money in their accounts and distributed the siphoned money among themselves. The police have recovered nearly Rs 2 lakh from the arrested persons.

The accused persons were arrested under sections 318 (cheating), 319 (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act in the matter. Advocate Birendra Yadav argued for the accused persons in the court after which they were remanded to judicial custody.

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