Mumbai Metro Line 2B Launched! Travel From Mankhurd To Chembur In Just ₹20 - Check Ticket Fare Here

Mumbai: The first phase of Mumbai Metro Line 2B, connecting Diamond Garden in Chembur to Mandale in Mankhurd, has launched and is set to open for commuters from April 8, offering improved connectivity across the eastern suburbs while maintaining relatively affordable fares.

As per fare details available on the Maha Mumbai Metro website, ticket prices for this stretch remain on the lower side. The entire 5.4 km stretch from Mandale to Diamond Garden will cost Rs 20. A shorter ride up to Deonar from Mandale is priced at Rs 10. Notably, for the same distance between Mandale to Diamond Garden, a cab or rickshaw would cost somewhere between Rs.90 to Rs. 100.

The corridor was inaugurated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Sunetra Pawar and Eknath Shinde. Authorities believe the new line will not only improve last-mile connectivity but also offer a faster alternative to road travel in this densely populated region.

Operations on Metro Line 2B (Phase 1) will commence from 6 am and continue till approximately 10:30 pm. Trains will run at a frequency of around nine-and-a-half minutes, with a total of 209 services scheduled daily, ensuring regular connectivity for commuters.

The newly inaugurated 5.4-km stretch features five stations, Diamond Garden, Shivaji Chowk, BSNL Metro, Mankhurd and Mandale, and is expected to significantly ease congestion in the Chembur–Mankhurd corridor, a route often burdened by heavy road traffic.

According to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the entire Metro Line 2B corridor, from D N Nagar to Mandale—will span 23.6 km upon completion, with a total of 20 elevated stations. The route is strategically designed to integrate with multiple transport networks, including the Western and Eastern Express Highways, Western and Central Railway lines, the Monorail, and other metro corridors such as Lines 2A, 3, and 4.

Once fully operational, Metro Line 2B is expected to reduce travel time by 50 to 75 per cent, benefiting daily commuters and enhancing access to key commercial and residential zones across Mumbai.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/