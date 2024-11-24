Video: Fire Breaks Out During Welcome Aarti Of MLA Shivaji Patil In Maharashtra's Kolhapur; Several Injured

The victory celebration of Independent candidate Shivaji Patil, who won from the Chandgad assembly constituency, went awry after a fire broke out during an aarti welcome on Saturday night. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing a massive flame erupting during the celebration.

According to reports, Shivaji Patil and his supporters were injured in the fire.

Kolhapur, Maharashtra: A fire broke out during the welcome aarti of MLA Shivaji Patil. Gulal dropped from a JCB mixed with flames, injuring several people, including Patil pic.twitter.com/daUXg2f2Iz — IANS (@ians_india) November 24, 2024

The viral video shows gulal in huge quantities being dropped from a JCB onto Patil, which mixed with the aarti flames, causing a massive blaze.

According to reports, Shivaji Patil and a few women also sustained burns.

Shivaji Patil defeated NCP candidate Rajesh Patil in Chandgad by over 24,000 votes. Shivaji received 84,254 votes, while his opponent Rajesh garnered 60,120 votes, as per the results announced by the Election Commission.

In 2019, Rajesh Patil had defeated Shivaji Patil by a narrow margin of over 4,000 votes.