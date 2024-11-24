 Video: Fire Breaks Out During Welcome Aarti Of MLA Shivaji Patil In Maharashtra's Kolhapur; Several Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiVideo: Fire Breaks Out During Welcome Aarti Of MLA Shivaji Patil In Maharashtra's Kolhapur; Several Injured

Video: Fire Breaks Out During Welcome Aarti Of MLA Shivaji Patil In Maharashtra's Kolhapur; Several Injured

Shivaji Patil defeated NCP candidate Rajesh Patil in Chandgad by over 24,000 votes. Shivaji received 84,254 votes, while his opponent Rajesh garnered 60,120 votes, as per the results announced by the Election Commission.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, November 24, 2024, 09:35 AM IST
article-image

The victory celebration of Independent candidate Shivaji Patil, who won from the Chandgad assembly constituency, went awry after a fire broke out during an aarti welcome on Saturday night. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing a massive flame erupting during the celebration.

According to reports, Shivaji Patil and his supporters were injured in the fire.

The viral video shows gulal in huge quantities being dropped from a JCB onto Patil, which mixed with the aarti flames, causing a massive blaze.

According to reports, Shivaji Patil and a few women also sustained burns.

FPJ Shorts
Raise Of Agave Spirits: Exploring India's Unique Sip Of Agave-Based Alcoholic Creations With Kimberly Pereira
Raise Of Agave Spirits: Exploring India's Unique Sip Of Agave-Based Alcoholic Creations With Kimberly Pereira
'Woh Mat Daalna Akele': Karisma Kapoor Almost FALLS At Aadar Jain's Roka Ceremony, Asks Paps To Not Post Clickbait Video (WATCH)
'Woh Mat Daalna Akele': Karisma Kapoor Almost FALLS At Aadar Jain's Roka Ceremony, Asks Paps To Not Post Clickbait Video (WATCH)
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Strongholds Shaken As Prominent Leaders Face Defeat
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Strongholds Shaken As Prominent Leaders Face Defeat
RRB ALP Admit Cards For November 28 Exam To Be Released Today, Check Details
RRB ALP Admit Cards For November 28 Exam To Be Released Today, Check Details

Shivaji Patil defeated NCP candidate Rajesh Patil in Chandgad by over 24,000 votes. Shivaji received 84,254 votes, while his opponent Rajesh garnered 60,120 votes, as per the results announced by the Election Commission.

In 2019, Rajesh Patil had defeated Shivaji Patil by a narrow margin of over 4,000 votes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Strongholds Shaken As Prominent Leaders Face Defeat

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Strongholds Shaken As Prominent Leaders Face Defeat

Video: Fire Breaks Out During Welcome Aarti Of MLA Shivaji Patil In Maharashtra's Kolhapur; Several...

Video: Fire Breaks Out During Welcome Aarti Of MLA Shivaji Patil In Maharashtra's Kolhapur; Several...

Western Maharashtra Voters Punish Defections, Turncoat Leaders Suffer Key Losses

Western Maharashtra Voters Punish Defections, Turncoat Leaders Suffer Key Losses

Maharashtra Chief Minister's Swearing-In Ceremony To Be Held On November 25 At Mumbai's Wankhede...

Maharashtra Chief Minister's Swearing-In Ceremony To Be Held On November 25 At Mumbai's Wankhede...

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Manda Vijay Mhatre Retains Belapur Seat In Nail-Biting Finish,...

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Manda Vijay Mhatre Retains Belapur Seat In Nail-Biting Finish,...