VIDEO: Deep Pothole Appears On Samruddhi Highway Bridge At Lohegaon In Amravati | Twitter

Samruddhi Highway one of the ambitious projects of Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis was opened up for public one and half years back. Since then it is always in talks for accidents. Now, a dip pothole has appeared on the bridge of the highway at Lohegaon in Nandgaon- Khandeshwar taluka at Amravati. Therefore questions have been raised over its quality of construction.

Some farmers were passing through the bridge when they saw a deep pothole appear on the bridge. They also alerted administration. Thereafter, barricades were erected and traffic was moved on other lane. Fortunately, no one injured in the incident. Moreover, Opposition parties have criticised Shinde-Fadnavis government for substandard work.

Nana Patole slams Maharashtra Government

State Congress President, Nana Patole said it is not only pothole it is a corruption pothole of Shinde-Fadnavis government. Within a year and half substandard work has started appearing on the road.

Shinde- Fadnavis government had inaugurated 700 km highway in the hands of Prime minister Narendra Modi. A big ceremony was organised crores or rupees were spent on advertisement. A claim was made distance between Nagpur to Mumbai will be completed within 12 hours but the highway is always been a controversial. Many incidents of accidents noticed on it. Now, deep pothole on bridge has raised the question over quality of the highway.

Complaints against design of the bridge

Complaints used to be made on the design and construction of Samruddhi highway but they were ignored by the government. The total cost of highway was Rs 55 thousand crores and lots of corruption happened during land acquisition, thousands of crores were spent on the technical designer teams. There is technical faults on the highways. But government didn't take much care during construction alleged Patole.

Patole said that government didn't follow rules of National Highway authority. There was complaint about accidents are happening because of road hypnosis but that was also ignored. Now, deep pothole has opened up substandard work of the highway.