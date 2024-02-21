Samruddhi Expressway Expansion: MSRDC Initiates Extension Of 3rd Phase, Will Connect 3 Easternmost Districts; Details Inside

Samruddhi Mahamarg | File

Maharashtra: The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has embarked on the third phase of expanding the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway, aiming to connect the districts of Bhandara, Gondia and Gadchiroli. This mega infrastructure project seeks to enhance connectivity and stimulate economic growth in the easternmost regions of Maharashtra.

Details On Phases of Expansion

The third phase entails the construction of three separate arms, each addressing specific connectivity needs. The MSRDC has initiated a tender process for the construction of an access-controlled expressway spanning 127 km from Nagpur to Gondia, with an estimated cost of Rs 7,345 crore.

Additionally, a 28 km stretch linking Bhandara to Gondia is slated for development at Rs 1,587 crore, while a 194 km segment from Nagpur to Chandrapur will be constructed at Rs 9,543.2 crore.

Objectives & Impact Of Project

The primary objective behind expanding the Samruddhi Mahamarg is to reduce travel time in Maharashtra's easternmost districts, thereby facilitating smoother connectivity and fostering socio-economic development. By connecting these regions to Mumbai, the financial capital of Maharashtra, the project aims to unlock new opportunities for growth and prosperity.

Currently, only a 600 km stretch of the 700 km Samruddhi corridor, extending from Nagpur to Bharvir in Igatpuri, is operational. This stretch was inaugurated into two phases between December 2022 and May 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 520km stretch between Nagpur and Shirdi in December 2022, and the one between Shirdi and Bharvir was inaugurated in May 2023 by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. However, progress is underway on the remaining 101 km stretch, with plans to open it to traffic by July of the current year.

Previous Expansion Plans

Prior to the third phase, the MSRDC had outlined the second phase of expansion, which aimed to link the districts of Jalna, Parbhani, and Nanded through a 180 km stretch. This ambitious project was estimated to cost Rs 19,000 crore and represented a notable investment in improving regional connectivity and infrastructure development.