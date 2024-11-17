 Video: BJP Leader Navneet Rana Narrowly Escapes To Safety After Chairs Thrown At Her During Election Campaign In Amravati
Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 08:32 AM IST
article-image

Former Amravati MP and BJP leader Navneet Rana had a narrow escape on Saturday after a ruckus erupted during her election campaign in Amravati's Daryapur Taluka.

According to reports, Navneet Rana was campaigning for BJP candidate Arun Bundile when her rally faced disruptions.

A video of the incident has surfaced online, showing chairs being thrown at Navneet Rana.

Navneet escaped unhurt from the rally. However, a police complaint has been filed, and investigations to identify the culprits are underway.

According to reports, villagers attacked the meeting, throwing chairs and causing chaos.

Received Threat Last Month

In October, former MP Navneet Rana received a letter threatening her and demanding ₹10 crore. Following her complaint, the police registered a case and initiated an investigation.

The former Amravati MP reportedly received the letter via speed post from a person named Amir, who made the monetary demand. Rana's personal secretary, Vinod Guhe, lodged a formal complaint at the Rajapeth Police Station in Amravati, stating that the letter was handed over to an employee at Rana's residence on October 11.

