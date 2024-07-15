Video: 15 Injured As Container Rams Into Multiple Vehicles On Mumbai-Nashik Highway

Thane: At least 15 people were injured after a container truck dashed approximately seven cars in the Kasara mountain pass on the Mumbai-Nashik highway on Sunday, police said.

About The Accident

The accident occurred in the evening when the truck driver lost control over the vehicle, causing it to veer off course and collide with multiple cars, a Thane district rural police official said.

Accident at IGATPURI __ KASARA GHAT.

.PLEASE safe drive in rai pic.twitter.com/kKPUdiAvMs — A.H.Khan خان💧 (@AHKhan82329495) July 15, 2024

terrible accident occurred at New Kasara Ghat on the Nashik-Mumbai Highway. A container hit 6-7 vehicles, injuring 13-14 passengers#accident #Nashik #Highway pic.twitter.com/wKvPNH00Wu — Imtiyaz shaikh (@Imtiyaztimes) July 14, 2024

"15 persons travelling in different cars suffered injuries. They were shifted to local hospitals," the official said, adding that some cars were badly damaged.

Police are investigating.

The hill area had received heavy rains on Saturday.