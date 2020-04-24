Vidarbha leaders seek extension of statutory development boards

Mumbai: As the term of Vidarbha, Marathwada and rest of Maharashtra statutory development boards is expiring on April 30, leaders from Vidarbha have requested the state government to extend the term of the board for 5 more years.
These boards were first set up in 1994 and since then the term of these boards were extended for every five years. Power Minister Nitin Raut and former CM Devendra Fadnavis have written a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray requesting to extend the term.
“To eradicate the backlog in Vidarbha and Marathwada, it is necessary to give extension to these boards. Therefore, the state government should request Governor and Governor should recommend it to the President,” Raut said in his letter.
Fadnavis, in his letter to the CM, said, “These boards had played a key role in removing regional imbalance in these three regions. Though they have not been 100 per cent successful, they play a key role in planning.”
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)