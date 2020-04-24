Vidarbha leaders seek extension of statutory development boards

Mumbai: As the term of Vidarbha, Marathwada and rest of Maharashtra statutory development boards is expiring on April 30, leaders from Vidarbha have requested the state government to extend the term of the board for 5 more years.

These boards were first set up in 1994 and since then the term of these boards were extended for every five years. Power Minister Nitin Raut and former CM Devendra Fadnavis have written a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray requesting to extend the term.