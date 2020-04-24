Mumbai: Rank apathy for frontline warriors; 4 Civic hospitals turn cop with Covid symptoms away

Mumbai: For all the claps and cheers for the frontline warriors of Covid 19 in the city a cop had a completely different experience. A police constable attached to the Kurla traffic division was made to run from pillar to post to get himself admitted in a hospital after complaining of fever amid the Coronavirus outbreak. The cop was given admission in the KEM Hospital only after his superiors wrote to the police officials of Bhoiwada police station who came to his rescue.

On Monday, the police constable fell ill and feverish fever, after which he approached a general physician at a private doctor's clinic. However, on Tuesday, the constable's doctor advised him to get admitted at the civic run Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar. When he approached Rajawadi Hospital, the doctors there asked him to go to Kasturba Hospital. The constable's son took him to Kasturba Hospital.

Troubles were however far from over as the doctors at Kasturba Hospital declined to admit the police constable citing unavailability of beds.

An official said, "The police constable was then asked to go to BYL Nair Hospital and get himself admitted. Here too citing paucity of beds he was sent to KEM Hospital. When the constable went to KEM hospital, he was again redirected to Kasturba Hospital. Following this rank red tapism, the entire episode was brought to the notice of Senior Inspector Vinod Ranadive of Kurla traffic division.

Fumed by the treatment meted out to a police on duty Sr. PI. Ranadive wrote to a senior inspector at Bhoiwada police station and the police control room, requesting intervention and immediate admission of the police constable at KEM Hospital. It was only then that the police constable was finally admitted to a hospital.