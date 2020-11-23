Victim untraceable, Thane man acquitted in rape-abduction case

A court in Kalyan in Thane district acquitted a man in a 2011 rape case as the victim and kin were untraceable and her testimony had not been recorded.

The 33-year-old man was accused of abducting a 15- year-old girl on October 28 that year and raping her in a lodge, after which the duo returned to Kalyan two days later, an official said.

In his recent order, District and Sessions Judge KD Jadhav acquitted the man under sections 363 and 376 of IPC and said the prosecution had failed to prove the charges.

In his order, the judge said the family of the victim had moved from the last known address and were untraceable due to which the testimony of the victim could not be recorded.