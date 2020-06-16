Veteran journalist Dinu Randive passes away

Veteran journalist and freedom fighter Dinu Randive passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday. He was known for his contribution to the 'Sanyukta Maharashtra Movement' and Goa liberation struggle. He was 95 years old.

Randive started his journalistic journey in 1956 through a periodical called Samyukta Maharashtra Patrika in 1956. It was started by Samyukta Maharashtra Samiti.

Later, Ranadive started working for the leading Marathi daily Maharashtra Times and worked as its chief correspondent for many years. He retired from the daily in 1985. The veteran also made significant contributions to the field of political journalism while raising the issues of Dalits, oppressed, and workers.

Randive was actively involved in the "Goa Liberation Struggle" launched by the Samajwadi Party in 1955. Last year he was conferred with the lifetime achievement award of the Mantralaya Vidhimandal Vartahar Sangh (MVVS) and Mumbai Press Club's Red Ink Award for Lifetime Achievement.

In Marathi film Sinhasan (1979) journalist Digu Tipnis (Nilu Phule) uncovers a network of telephone tapping, relations between trade unions and politicians, shedding light on political corruption linked with Mumbai's entrepreneurial sector. The famous character of "Digu" was modeled on Randive, senior journalist Dinkar Raikar told PTI.

Randive's wife Savita, who also participated in the Sanyukta Maharashtra movement, died on May 16 this year.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray joined leading figures from politics and media in condoling Dinu Randive's demise.