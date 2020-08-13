Verbose Sena RS MP Sanjay Raut asks Sushant's family to 'not speak for some time if they want justice'

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has strongly criticised an editorial written by Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut in the party's mouthpiece Saamna, where he questioned the relationship between the actor and his family.

In a nine-page open letter, the family also slammed the continuous campaign to slander their reputation.

BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh, a relative of the deceased actor also sent a notice to Raut stating that he has been given 48 hours to apologize for his statements.

The MLA's counsel said that the notice has been sent to the Sena leader through email, wherein objections have been raised over the latter's remarks and a public apology has been sought.

"Raut has told the media that Sushan't father had married twice, which was the reason the Bollywood actor was unhappy with K.K. Singh. This is completely untrue and baseless. People have been hurt due by this insinuation," the counsel said.

Raut maintained that he is making statements in the actor's death case based on information he has and added that he will look into the matter if he has missed something.

"If there has been any kind of miss on our part, we will think about it. But I will have to look into it. What I have said so far is based on the information I have, Sushant's family is speaking on the basis of information they have," he said.

Raut recently told CNN News 18, “If the family wants justice, then they should have patience and not speak for some time.”