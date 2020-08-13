What is ‘Zero FIR’? Rhea Chakraborty’s legal move has a Nirbhaya rape case connection

Rhea Chakraborty in her written submissions in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case told the Supreme Court on Thursday that the Patna FIR of July 25, could at best be regarded as a zero FIR and transferred to the Mumbai Police.

She also insisted that Rajput's father has made baseless allegations against her. The apex court has already reserved the verdict on Rhea's transfer plea.

"A plain reading of the subject FIR is clearly indicative of the fact that no such consequence of such alleged act has ensued within the State of Bihar. The maximum that may be done in such instance, is for the FIR to be registered as a "Zero FIR" and the same may be forwarded to the police station having jurisdiction over the matter," said Rhea in the written submissions.

What is a Zero FIR?

The concept of Zero FIR was introduced by the recommendation of the Justice Verma Committee in the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 2013 after the horrifying Nirbhaya rape case in Delhi.

It states that no police officer can refuse to lodge an FIR if the crime has occurred outside its jurisdiction. It is called 'zero' because a regular FIR comes with a serial number, whereas this one doesn't.

It remains a Zero FIR till a preface investigation is done, and then transferred to the police station with competent jurisdiction.

The Zero FIR aims to ensure evidence in cases like murder, sexual assault or accident is not tampered or contaminated.