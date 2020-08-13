Bhojpuri singer releases abusive song on Rhea Chakraborty, NCW demands arrest

Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna accusing six people, including actress Rhea Chakraborty, for abetment to suicide among other charges. Ever since, netizens have been trolling Rhea for her alleged involvement in Sushant's death.

Earlier in July, sharing a screenshot of a hate message she received on Instagram, Chakraborty said while she had ignored many abusive texts sent to her in the past month, the harassment was now unbearable. Following the messages, she had requested cyber police to look into the matter and take appropriate action against the accused.

The 'Jalebi' actress had lodged a complaint against two Instagram account holders at Santacruz police station for threatening her and sending obscene messages on the social networking platform.

Police booked the accused duo under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for criminal intimidation (section 507), word, gesture, act used to insult modesty of a woman (section 509) along with sections of Information Technology Act. A police official said, while the names of the account holders were public, they have written a letter to Instagram and sought verified details of the users who sent the obscene messages and threat to the actress.

Currently, Rhea is being investigated by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) along with her family members in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on the basis of the Bihar Police complaint filed by Sushant's father K.K. Singh.

