Ventilators delivered within 24 hours from Nagpur to Thane through India Post Railway Parcel Service

India Post Railway Parcel Service, a combined service of Central Railway and India post for providing first and last mile connectivity have achieved another feat as two ventilators were transported from Nagpur to Mumbai. The door to door service was executed within 24 hours.

A Private Computer Company in Nagpur utilised this service of first and last mile connectivity to send 2 ventilators to Regional Mental Hospital, Thane. Considering the importance of ventilators during the Coronavirus Pandemic, the said consignment was picked up from Bajajnagar, Nagpur on 8.6.2020 and delivered within 24 hours to Mental Hospital at Thane on 9.6.2020. This consignment consisted of 6 packets and weighed 134 kg for which the earnings were not very lucrative, but this door to door service was something unusual and out of the box. Shri Shekhar Balekar, Chief Parcel Supervisor, Nagpur has taken initiative for this consignment.

In current situation of COVID-19 lockdown, individuals and commercial establishments are finding it difficult to move their large size consignments containing essential and other items. Keeping in view the special parcel trains being operated by the Central Railway, the Central Railway and Maharashtra Postal Circle have synergised the capabilities of India Post and Indian Railways within Maharashtra State by offering India Post Railway Parcel Service. This service is available from and between Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur stations. India Post is picking up the consignments from the premises of the customers and deliver to the consignee at destination through special parcel trains being operated by the Central Railway and Postal Mail Motor Service.