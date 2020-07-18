Vehicle Theft: Three held in north Mumbai, 10 vehicles worth Rs 7.3L seized

In a special crackdown by police officials of Mumbai North Region, on motor vehicle thefts orchestrated during the lockdown to contain the spread of Novel coronavirus pandemic, police arrested three men and are on the lookout for their three accomplices, seizing a total of 10 vehicles worth Rs 7.3 lakh from them. The arrested accused had been stealing vehicles parked on a public road at night, said police. They were all booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for theft.

In the first case, Vanrai Police arrested two men-- Ganesh Devendra, 25 and Vishnu Singh, 20, for stealing vehicles parked on the road during the lockdown period. Police seized three autorickshaws, four motorcycles including two Bullet bikes, collectively valued at Rs 5.8 lakh. They were produced in a local magistrate court and sent to judicial custody.

In the second case, a 21-year-old motorcycle thief was nabbed from Malad (E) while he was out with three of his accomplices in an autorickshaw. Police said, the accomplices gave them a slip, while Shoaib Khan, 21, was arrested. Further investigation revealed that Khan and his accomplices were booked in nine cases for thefts and burglaries at Dindoshi, Kurar and Valiv police stations. Police also recovered three stolen motorcycles from him, while the search for his accomplices was underway.

Meanwhile, Vashi Police also arresyed Amit Yuvraj Sakpal, 35, for motor vehicle theft and recovered a total of eight vehicles from him, including an autorickshaw, three Bullet bikes, three Scooty and one motorcycle.