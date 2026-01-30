Vatican Honours 3 Catholics, Including Padma Shri Awardee Armida Fernandez, With Papal Award |

Mumbai: ​Dr Armida Fernandez, a pioneer in neonatal care and breastfeeding advocacy who was last week conferred the Padma Shri award, was among the three eminent Catholics who were awarded Papal Medals from the Vatican by the Archdiocese of Bombay on Thursday in Mumbai.

​Dr Lucito D'Souza, a champion of palliative care and oncology, and Roger C.B. Pereira, described as a visionary in communications and community building, were the other two awardees. The awards were presented by Oswald Cardinal Gracias on behalf of the Vatican at the Archbishop's House in Colaba. The honours underscore the Church's appreciation for individuals who embody faith through service to humanity.

​Nominations for these honours are typically submitted by bishops or Vatican officials and approved by the Pope, representing a personal distinction rather than a hereditary order. Notable past recipients include philanthropists, diplomats, and professionals dedicated to the Church's global mission.

​Dr Fernandez was conferred the title of Lady of the Order of Pope St Sylvester. Fernandez founded Asia's first human milk bank in 1989 at Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital, where she served as professor and head of neonatology, and later as dean.

​In 1999, Dr Fernandez established the Society for Nutrition, Education and Health Action (SNEHA), an urban health NGO that empowers women and children in slums, reaching over one million people in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Jharkhand.

​Dr D'Souza, a distinguished surgical oncologist with over a decade of experience, received the title of Knight of the Order of Saint Gregory the Great. Associated with St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Dr D'Souza is celebrated for introducing palliative care to India through the founding of Shanti Avedna Sadan centres in Mumbai, Goa, and Delhi. These facilities provide dignified end-of-life care for terminally ill cancer patients, embodying his ethos of empathy and holistic healing.

​Pereira, described as a trailblazer in Indian advertising and public relations with more than five decades of influence, was also awarded a Papal Medal for his exemplary contributions to society and the Catholic community. As a key architect of the advertising industry, he co-founded the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) and the India chapter of the International Advertising Association, while presiding over major advertising bodies. His work with brands such as Air India and Xerox extended to social campaigns on population control and health.

​The Papal Medals affirm the Archdiocese of Bombay's role in celebrating individuals who advance the Gospel through action, inspiring others to follow in their footsteps, said a statement from Father Nigel Barrett, spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Mumbai.

