Vashi: Crystal methamphetamine, cocaine worth Rs 1476 crores seized from truck carrying imported oranges | Pixabay (Representational Image)

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai recovered 198 kg high purity crystal methamphetamine (ice) and 9 kg high purity cocaine worth Rs 1476 crores after a truck carrying imported oranges was intercepted in Vashi, Navi Mumbai.

"It was found that large quantity of drugs were concealed in the cartons carrying Valencia oranges. Importer of the goods has been nabbed and is being interrogated. Further probe underway," DRI official said.