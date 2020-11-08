SSR drug case: Deepika’s ex-manager to face another round of questioning

Mumbai: Karishma Prakash, former talent manager of actor Deepika Padukone, is set to face another round of questioning on Monday.The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will be questioning her on Monday for the third day after the agency raided her residence in which drugs were allegedly recovered.The investigating agency questioned her on Wednesday and Thursday and was called for questioning on Saturday.

Prakash attended the court’s proceedings and reached NCB office on Saturday but was called for questioning on Monday. NCB sources stated that Prakash is being questioned as two types of drugs have been seized and that their probe has revealed that she was in touch with another accused already arrested in the case.

The agency is likely to confront the duo face to face in their ongoing drug probe linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

NCB is investigating if Karishma has any role in the supply chain of the drugs which has cropped up during their probe.

Last week, the NCB sleuths asked an acquaintance of hers to enter her house on Tuesday, after which a thorough search was conducted. A notice had then been pasted at her residence, asking her to be present at the agency’s South Mumbai office at Ballard Estate. She has been questioned multiple times in the past over her chats with Padukone in connection with the drug case related to the death of the actor.

Padukone too had been questioned along with Prakash at that time. The chats naming Deepika are from October 2017, in which the sender ‘Deepika Padukone’ is asking for 'maal' from 'K' who replies that she has it, but at home. The agency stated that ‘K’ is Prakash. The chats further discuss how the contraband can be delivered and Deepika is asking for 'hash' and 'not weed'. Subsequently, the agency investigation revealed fresh findings which necessitated Prakash’s interrogation.