Navi Mumbai: NMMC receives best youth participation in Indian Cleanliness League | FPJ/Amit Srivastava

The outgoing municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, achieved yet another feat for the city as the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) emerged as the winner in youth’s participation in the Indian Cleanliness League in September. Even under the league, more than one lakh Navi Mumbai citizens registered in the 'Navi Mumbai Eco Knights team.

For this enthusiastic participation of the youth, NMMC received the first national award for the best youth participation in a city with a population of more than 10 lakhs in the Indian Cleanliness League on behalf of the Central Government.

At the award ceremony held at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Kaushal Kishore, gave away the award.

On this occasion, the Joint Secretary and Director of Swachh Bharat Mission, Rupa Mishra, Principal Secretary Urban Development Department, Uttar Pradesh, Amrit Abhijeet, and Principal Secretary Nikunj Srivastava, and other dignitaries were present.

On behalf of NMMC, Additional Commissioner Sujata Dhole, along with Deputy Commissioner of Solid Waste Management Department and NMMC Nodal Officer of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Dr. Babasaheb Rajle, City Engineer Sanjay Desai, Circle Deputy Commissioner Dadasaheb Chabukswar, and Dr. Amrish Patnigire, accepted this first national award.

Two of the events conducted as part of the Indian Cleanliness League were already recorded in the 'Best of India Records'.