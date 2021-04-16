Vasai-Virar: Six held for robbing collection agent of Rs 1.78 lakh in Naigaon

Less than a week after they attacked and robbed a cash collection agent in the Rajavali area of Naigaon in Palghar district, six out of the seven members of a gang landed into the custody of the crime branch (unit III) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate on Wednesday.

The incident was reported on April 7 when the victim identified as Santosh Rama Shankar Pandey (31) was on his regular collection drive at money-transfer and mobile recharge outlets in the Vasai-Virar belt.

As he reached the Rajavali area, the gang members pushed his motorcycle, due to which he lost control and fell down. The robbers attacked him and fled with Rs. 1,78.900 cash he was carrying.

While investigating the case, the crime branch team led by Police Inspector Pramod Badhak received information on the basis of which the team apprehended six people identified as Pintu Rajbhar alias Saambha (30), Rohit Ramakant Jha (27), Rudresh Dilip Sawant (23), Sayyed Feroz Khan alias Lucky (22), Anil Vishwakarma (24) and Siddarth Pramod Singh (27)--all residents of Nallasopara-Virar belt for their involvement in the crime.

A case under section 394 of the IPC has been registered against the accused at the Valiv police station in Vasai.

Further investigations were underway to ascertain the role of the gang members in other similar offences committed by them in and around the region.