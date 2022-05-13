Vasai: MHADA approves PMAY housing project on 360 acres of land parcel on PPP model

The State Run - Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) on Friday, via a press conference, announced that in the next few years about 75,981 affordable houses will be generated at Vasai through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model. Of the total houses that will be built, 27,000 houses will be reserved for the economically weaker section (EWS) group whereas 17,000 will be made available for the lower income group (LIG) category. These houses will be sold out as per the MHADA prices costing Rs 22.50 lakh, as per MHADA.

The project is named Suraksha Smart City through which these many affordable houses will be generated.

It is to be noted that MHADA is the nodal agency in the state of Maharashtra for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) real estate development projects. Therefore, MHADA has approved the proposal of conceptual Advisory Services LLP Company's Suraksha Smart City project that will come up in Vasai East. From a station just 1.4km away on 360 acres of land parcel this project will be developed. Of 75,981 houses that will be built. A total of 45,172 houses will be part of the EWS category and total of 30,829 houses will be built for lower income groups people. Meanwhile, the free sale components share is comprising a total 18,172 in EWS and 13,829 in LIG. This means these many houses will be available with the builder that they can sell in the open market.

Those interested to purchase houses as per MHADA's costing in EWS and LIG categories will be selected via a lottery draw. Interestingly, the winners along with availing Rs 1 lakh stamp duty benefit will also get benefit of 2.5 lakh under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY). EWS houses size will be of 306 sq.ft and LIG houses size is 320 sq.ft. Moreover, the lottery for 2,500 EWS houses will be held on May 31st on the website https://surakshasmartcity.com/ interested homebuyers can do the registration.

Furthermore, across state over 10.61 lakh houses under PMAY project has been approved. Of which, 3.32 lakh houses are under progress whereas 1.40 lakh houses are ready. From MHADA's Konkan board 59,417 houses work under the PMAY project are part of it. In fact, total 8 projects under PPP model approved under PMAY. of which, 5 projects are part of MHADA Konkan board alone.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 11:30 PM IST