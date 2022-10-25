Vapi added to Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express halt list | ANI

For the convenience of passengers, the additional stoppage is being provided at Vapi station to the Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express with effect from 26th October 2022. Due to the additional halt at Vapi station, the timings of the other halt stations of the train are also being changed. It is pertinent to mention that there will be no change in timings (departure and arrival) at Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar Capital stations.

According to a senior officer of the western railway from 26th October 2022, Train No. 20901 Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express will arrive at Vapi station at 08.04 am and depart at 08.06 am. At Surat station, the train will now arrive/depart at 09.00/09.03 am instead of 08.50/08.53 am. At Vadodara station, the train will now arrive/depart at 10.13/10.16 am instead of 10.10/10.15 am. There will be no change in timings at Ahmedabad station.

In the return direction, Train No. 20902 Gandhinagar Capital – Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express will have no change in timings (arrival/departure) at Ahmedabad and Vadodara stations. At Surat station, the train will now arrive/depart at 5.10/5.13 pm instead of 5.23/5.25 pm. The train will arrive at Vapi station at 6.38 pm and depart at 6.40 pm.

The Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express now become the first choice of travellers on the route within a month of its launch. The train was flagged off by PM Modi on 30th September from Gandhinagar.

The 16-coach trainset, with a seating capacity of 1,128, has been running house full with around 115 percent occupancy. With the help of top-class Coach Control Management System to monitor air-conditioning, communication and feedback to control centre/maintenance staff through GSM/GPRS better services are being provided by the railway to passengers of Vande Bharat than other trains of the routes.

This train also has driver-guard communication with a voice-recording facility. Asked about the additional halt, an officer of WR said, keeping in mind passengers' convenience and demand this decision was taken.

It is equipped with advanced state-of-the-art safety features including an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System - KAVACH. The improved Vande Bharat Express weighs 392 tons as compared to the previous version of 430 tons. For the convenience of Divyangjans, many Divyang-friendly facilities have been provided including seat handles with seat numbers in Braille letters. There are reclining seats in all classes while the Executive Coaches have the added feature of 180-degree rotating seats.

The train has been designed to increase Indian Railways' Green footprint by dispensing with power cars and saving about 30% electricity with advanced regenerative braking system. Also, the Air –Conditioners are 15 per cent more energy efficient.

