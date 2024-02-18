Valentine's Day In Mumbai: Single Ladies Take Themselves Out On A Date At The Beach

Who needs a valentine when you can be the one for yourself was the moto of single women who spent a day out at the beach to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Single women from across Mumbai were invited to a single-day picnic by a non-government organisation to make their Valentine’s Day memorable.

The one day picnic for single women

Widows, divorcees, unmarried women working for their families and women who have separated from their husbands after disputes- all came together on Saturday to celebrate Valentine’s Day without a valentine. Safal Vikas Welfare Society and Rashtra Seva Dal Malvani organised a one-day picnic for single women as a part of the Valentine’s Day celebration to add a day of joy and love to the monotonous life of these single women.

Nisar Ali and Vaishali Mahadik, a couple from Mumbai’s Malvani, started Safal Vikas Welfare Society in 2008 to conduct various social works. The Valentine’s Day Celebration was the brainchild of Vaishali who initially wanted to organise a Haldi-Kumkum ceremony at their home. Since the ceremony is only attended by married women, the couple decided to organise a special celebration for single women.

It has been seven years since the couple has been organising Valentine’s Day celebrations for single women through their organisation. The celebration which initially started as a small gift distribution event has become a picnic celebration in the last two years.

Vaishali Mahadik said, “Initially there were a lot of negative comments from people around and many single women also did not accept our invitation. Gradually they started participating and enjoying themselves. Now they wait for the Valentine’s Day celebration throughout the year.”

A day of celebration

On Saturday, around 80 single women, from the age of 25 years to as old as 70 years, from across the city participated in the one-day celebration where women took a boat ride to Manori and spent their day at a beach resort by playing games, splashing into the pool, walking the ramp, singing and dancing.

Nisar Ali said, "Women never take time to live and enjoy their life. It is more difficult for single women as they are deprived of societal acceptance. We organise this annual event for such women who can experience a day filled with joy and love in their monotonous life.”