Vaccination of children from the age group of 15-18 years to be launched in schools with due care, says Rajesh Tope

Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday announced that the vaccination for children from the age group of 15-18 years will be launched in schools with adequate care after they reopen from January 24. The issue was discussed at the cabinet which gave its consent for the same at its meeting held today.

"From January 24, all schools from pre-primary to 12 standard in the state will be reopened as it was approved by the state cabinet today. It will be done in consultation with the District Collector, the District Guardian Minister, Chief Executive Officer and Education Officer,’’ said Tope.

"A presentation was made on the Corona situation at the Cabinet meeting. The cabinet suggested that emphasis should be placed on vaccination for both the eligible beneficiaries and children from the age bracket of 15-18 years. Even today, some districts in the state lag behind in the administration of first and second vaccine doses. It was decided that the divisional commissioners should pay special attention to increasing the pace of vaccination in the districts which are lagging behind, he said.

The cabinet’s approval for allowing schools to conduct vaccination in their premises came days after the Pediatric Task Force headed by Dr Suhas Prabhu had made a suggestion in this regard. As reported by the Free Press Journal, the Task Force on December 28, 2021 at its meeting had stressed the need for the commencement of vaccination of children from the age group of 15-18 from the vaccination centers being operated for adults. In case of reluctance or hesitancy from parents, the Task Force had suggested that the vaccination can be carried in schools and colleges.

"Fifty per cent of children from the age bracket of 15-18 years have been vaccinated in the state. The vaccination will definitely gain momentum now. Schools should start vaccination in their premises with necessary care,’’ said Tope.

"There is no reason for parents to be confused about vaccinations. Vaccination of children has started all over the world. At present, only children between the ages of 15 and 18 are being vaccinated,’’ he noted.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 09:29 PM IST