Vaccination in Mumbai: More than 50,000 given jabs for first time since outbreak

For the first time, more than 50,000 beneficiaries were inoculated on Thursday since the mass vaccination drive started across Mumbai.

According to the vaccine data, 55,870 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, which is the highest so far. Officials have attributed this rise to the decision of the centre allowing all above 45 years to be vaccinated.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner incharge of BMC’s public health department, said they have received good response from all the citizens due to which they could cross 50,000 mark on Thursday. “We expect numbers to increase more and our target of vaccinating 1 lakh daily will achieve soon,” he said. However the civic body urge citizens to follow all safety precautions and not to rush to a particular centre as the Vaccination drive will continue regularly and crowding at one place can be detrimental to the whole Vaccination drive.

Dr. Vispi Jokhi, CEO, Masina Hospital said

Covid vaccination drive at Masina Hospital seemed to have received a shot in the arm when the 45 to 60 year old persons became eligible for the vaccination. Most of the people were confident and did not show the apprehension or the fear which accompanied the first phase of vaccination. “In the wake of the second wave of the pandemic, there was a sense of responsibility and fulfilment of duty towards the families and society in general. The reaction of many who are undergoing vaccination was that it is time to defeat Covid finally by achieving immunity for all of India and for the city of Mumbai in particular,” he said.

Dr. Vivek Talaulikar, CEO at Global Hospital said with the increase in the number of cases, vaccinating general citizens above the age of 45 irrespective of comorbidities comes as a welcome move on the government's part. The general phase started on March 1 was about vaccinating the vulnerable citizens. The second phase has all citizens above the age of 45 being vaccinated.

“Today being the first day, we saw a very good response from the citizens aged between 45-59. The average over the last month has been more of senior citizens taking the Vaccination, but today we saw a reverse trend with more people aged between 45-59. There were more than 150 people aged between 45-59, who registered and got their first dose of vaccine today,”he said.