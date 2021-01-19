Vaccination in Mumbai: BMC RESTARTS programme today via Co-WIN

After facing technological hiccups on Day-1 of vaccination, the BMC will resume their vaccination drive from today with a fully digital registration process via the Co-WIN application. The civic body has decided to conduct the drive only in one shift (9 am to 5pm). Officials said the vaccination drive will start again in full gusto. They have directed all the staff to send messages through Co-WIN and cross check through the ward-war room.

“Adequate manpower of medical officers, staff, nurses, paramedics has been deployed for this mission. Beneficiaries registered in the Co-WIN app are also being informed about the commencement of vaccination through personal contact through the departmental level control room of the corporation. All the administrative systems of the corporation are well equipped and vigilant for this and the vision is to make this first phase vaccination campaign a success,” said Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner.

Across the state, 28,500 healthcare workers will be shortlisted for vaccination on Tuesday. The number also includes 10,200 healthcare workers who had missed their jab on January 16.

Co-WIN is a digital platform to monitor vaccine distribution and record data of all beneficiaries. On the first day of the vaccine rollout on Saturday, the application did not work in many of the 285 centres across Maharashtra. In some centres, the server could not connect to it, and in some, the vaccination “session list” did not open.

The drive will be undertaken on four days of the week. “It will mostly be Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. But that can change if needed. If the Co-WIN text message system does not work, we will call up beneficiaries to inform them a day or two in advance,” said Dr D N Patil, state immunisation officer.

The BMC has targeted to vaccinate 50,000 HCWs in the first phase. They expect more vaccines from the central government. In the second week of January, BMC got 1,39,500 units of Covishield vaccines. But this can only vaccinate around 70,000 HCWs.

“We have received limited dosage due to which we can vaccinate 50,000 HCWs in the first phase. The two dosages are given to beneficiaries following which remaining dosages have to be inoculated after 28 days of the first dosages to the beneficiaries,” he said.