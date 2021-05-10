From getting a slot to getting the shot: Here are tips and tricks to ace CoWin

Tip 2: Always use incognito while booking, it will help. No need to understand the technicalities behind it. Just use it.

Tip 3: Don’t wait for 1 centre to approve. There are almost lakhs who are trying to get those 500 slots and chances of you securing a slot is less than 1%. So if you select the slot and enter the captcha and there is no response go back to appointment and try another centre.

Tip 4: If you are the chosen one for that day then good luck. Go ahead and download the appointment slip. But if not, keep trying.

Special tip: If you are Telegram user, try this: https://covialerts.in . They give you timely updates whenever the slots open.

What’s next?

First, punch your fist in the air, do a little Bollywood dance step to celebrate your victory. Whatever works for you. You now have a slot!

I had my slot reserved for 1-3 pm, but as typical Indians do I landed up there by 11am and to my surprise there was no queue at all. The reason I was taken aback by the lack of a queue was that I had taken my father to the Dahisar Jumbo Centre for his shot and we had to endure a 3-hour long queue for 65+ aged category. We finally returned home triumphant but fatigued. So, expecting a similar fate, I decided to give myself a 2-hour headstart.

The vaccination centre was, The World Tower MCGM parking, G/ South Ward, it falls under Aditya Thackeray’s assembly constituency. There was a red carpet welcome for people coming there, and I mean literally there was a red carpet!

I walked up to the counter and presented my case. I was taken in and the actual process of administering the jab took about 5 minutes. Then I was asked to wait for 30 minutes to observe any adverse effects. And just like that I was out of there in 40 minutes, flat.

I have to say, BMC, I am impressed with the efficiency and professionalism. Dear Mumbaikars, go and get yourself vaccinated. It’s an easy process and nothing to fear.

PS: I have never seen the Mumbai trains this empty before!

Vaccine and its after effects:

I got the CoVaxin jab. I wasn’t aware at the time of booking and it doesn’t really matter. Doctors, Nurses and volunteers at the vaccination centre were very helpful. I have Trypanophobia, basically fear of injections and needles, trying to be Shashi Tharoor and all. But, yes the jab is very smooth. Dr. Sarika, who gave the jab did it very well. Post vaccination I spoke to the Nodal Officer of that centre, Dr. Alok Yadav, he was a 30-35 year old doctor and was kind enough to talk and try to resolve everyone’s grievances. He manages this vaccination centre, he also helped me with statistics, So daily each vaccination centre is allowed to vaccinate upto 500 people and since its inauguration .e two days ago, it has vaccinated 478 and 471 people respectively. By the time I had my jab I was 250th for the day already at 11 am. The data got me thinking. Who are these 30-odd people who got a slot but didn’t turn up for the jab?

This is not a game and book only if you wish to get vaccinated.

Post vaccination I took a 2-hour train ride home. Now after the sleepover, I do have a little fever and body ache, but that is normal as per what I was told. I was asked to take prescribed tablets, I had it after dinner. I would be fine in a day or two.

Lastly, this is only first jab you need to get second and this whole process need to be followed again.