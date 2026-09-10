‘Used Condoms Found…’: Social Activist Alleges Illegal Activities At Dombivli Bar After 6 PM; Thane Police Reacts |

Dombivli: A social activist has alleged that illegal activities are being carried out at Vikrant Palace (Sweet Dream Bar), in Dombivli East and sought a surprise police inspection of the premises. Thane Police responded to the complaint on social media, saying the information had been forwarded to the Senior Police Inspector of Tilak Nagar Police Station for necessary action.

Social activist Mohd Ibrahim Khan raised the allegations in a post on X along with a purported video from the premises. The video appears to show women dancing as men gather around them, with some apparently attempting to approach the women.

🚨 Immediate Police Investigation and Action Requested Complaint



Respected Police Officer Sir/Madam,



I wish to draw your attention to Vikrant Palace (Sweet Dream Bar), Shelar Naka, Dombivli East, which falls under the jurisdiction of Tilak Nagar Police Station, Dombivli.… pic.twitter.com/8mrlgqfYFS — Mohd Ibrahim Khan (@MohdIbr09446268) September 9, 2026

Khan tagged Thane Police, the Thane Collector and other authorities in his post, seeking action over the alleged activities at the establishment, which falls under the jurisdiction of Tilak Nagar Police Station.

Activist makes several allegations

In his post, Khan claimed that an orchestra operates on the first floor of Vikrant Palace, while a bar operates in the front portion of the ground floor. He further alleged that other services involving women were being offered inside the premises.

The activist claimed that activities allegedly violating applicable rules and licence conditions begin at the establishment after 6 pm.

Residents allegedly complain of disturbance

Khan further claimed that more than 50 families have been residing for several years in the area behind the establishment.

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According to the activist, local residents have repeatedly complained to the management about noise, disturbances and other issues allegedly arising from activities at the premises, but their concerns have not been addressed.

He also claimed that residents had complained about used condoms allegedly being found on multiple occasions in the area behind the establishment. According to Khan, the management had been informed about the issue, but the situation allegedly remained unchanged.

Activist seeks surprise inspection

Through his post, Khan urged senior officials of Tilak Nagar Police Station to take the complaint seriously and conduct a surprise and impartial inspection of the establishment after 6 pm.

He sought verification of the orchestra operations, licences and other activities allegedly taking place at the premises and demanded legal action if authorities find any violations.

Thane Police respond

Responding to the complaint on X, Thane Police said the information had been forwarded to the concerned police station.

“Your information has been forwarded to Senior Police Inspector, Tilaknagar Police Station for necessary action,” Thane Police said.

Further details in the matter are awaited.

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