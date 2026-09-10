MANS Demands Strict Ban On High-Decibel DJ Systems And Laser Lights Across Thane District

MANS has urged Thane authorities to strengthen enforcement against excessive noise and hazardous laser lights during public celebrations | File Photo

Thane, September 10, 2026: A delegation from the Maharashtra Andhashradha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS), Thane City, has submitted a formal memorandum to Resident Deputy Collector Sandeep Mane, demanding stringent restrictions or a complete ban on high-decibel DJ sound systems and high-intensity laser lights across Thane district.

Led by Executive President Anil Thanekar, General Secretary Ashok Mohite, and other key members, the delegation clarified that while they respect citizens' rights to celebrate festivals, public safety must remain the top priority.

Key Health Concerns

The memorandum highlighted severe health risks associated with excessive noise, including hearing loss, sleep disturbance, hypertension, and cardiac issues. Vulnerable populations—children, senior citizens, pregnant women, patients, and students—are most at risk. MANS also raised grave concerns over high-intensity laser beams used in processions, warning that direct exposure can cause permanent retinal damage.

Uniform Enforcement Across All Faiths

Emphasising a religion-neutral stance, MANS insisted that noise and visual safety regulations be applied equally across all community celebrations—including Ganeshotsav, Navratri, Dahi Handi, Eid, Moharram, and Christmas—without political or religious bias.

Major Demands Submitted:

District Action Plan: Formulate a comprehensive strategy to combat noise and visual hazards.

Joint Monitoring Squads: Deploy joint enforcement teams from the Police, Collectorate, MPCB, and local civic bodies.

Protection of Silence Zones: Enforce strict decibel limits around hospitals, educational institutions, and courts.

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Public Complaint Redressal: Establish dedicated helplines, WhatsApp complaint channels, and real-time digital sound-level monitoring accessible to citizens.

MANS reiterated that public health must not be compromised during celebrations and urged the district administration to convene an urgent multi-departmental meeting to release an official action plan.

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