Thane MPs Naresh Mhaske And Dr Shrikant Shinde Receive Sansad Ratna Award For Second Consecutive Year |

Thane: Thane’s political representation received a significant recognition on Wednesday as Lok Sabha MPs Naresh Mhaske and Dr Shrikant Shinde were among 12 parliamentarians honoured with the 16th Sansad Ratna Awards 2026 in New Delhi.

MPs Recognised For Legislative Contributions

Mhaske and Shinde received the prestigious award for the second consecutive year, recognising their parliamentary participation, interventions on public issues and contribution to legislative proceedings.

The awards were presented at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Bhavan in New Delhi in the presence of Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Education and Development of North Eastern Region Dr Sukanta Majumdar, former Chief Justice of India Justice B R Gavai and jury committee chairman Hansraj Ahir.

12 Parliamentarians Receive Sansad Ratna Honour

Along with Mhaske and Shinde, the other MPs honoured were Praveen Patel (BJP, Uttar Pradesh), P P Chaudhary (BJP, Rajasthan), Jagdambika Pal (BJP, Uttar Pradesh), Dr Nishikant Dubey (BJP, Jharkhand), Bidyut Baran Mahato (BJP, Jharkhand), Lumbharam (BJP, Rajasthan), Hemant Vishnu Savara (BJP, Maharashtra), Smita Uday Wagh (BJP, Maharashtra), Dr Medha Vishram Kulkarni (BJP, Maharashtra), and Narhari Amin (BJP, Gujarat).**

Mhaske, who represents Thane in the Lok Sabha, has raised several issues concerning his constituency and participated in parliamentary debates, questions and committee proceedings. His interventions have included matters related to infrastructure, railways, urban development, housing and implementation of government schemes.

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Speaking after receiving the award, Mhaske said the recognition was not merely a personal achievement but a tribute to the people of Thane, party workers and supporters who stood by him.

He also expressed gratitude to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena MP Dr Shrikant Shinde for their support and guidance.

The Sansad Ratna recognition comes as another notable achievement for Thane, with both Mhaske and Shinde securing the honour for the second successive year. Former President Ram Nath Kovind also congratulated Mhaske on his selection and extended his best wishes for his future parliamentary work.

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