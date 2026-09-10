Maharashtra Launches Land Bank And Mahabhoomi Stack To Speed Up Infrastructure Projects And Digitise Revenue Services

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | X - @cbawankule

Mumbai: Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has formally launched two digital systems—'Maharashtra Land Bank' and 'Mahabhoomi Stack'—aimed at expediting infrastructure projects and making revenue and forest department services more accessible, transparent and citizen-friendly.

Land Bank Identifies Over 40,000 Hectares For Compensatory Afforestation

The Maharashtra Land Bank has identified 33,056 hectares of degraded forest land and 7,546 hectares of non-forest land available with the Revenue Department for compensatory afforestation. The land has been mapped and made available through a digital portal, enabling project authorities to identify suitable alternative land without lengthy searches.

Bawankule said the initiative would help accelerate major infrastructure projects, including highways, railways, bullet train corridors and power transmission lines. Under existing regulations, diversion of forest land for development projects requires equivalent non-forest land or twice the area of degraded forest land for compensatory afforestation.

Online Land Availability To Reduce Project Delays

The minister said the availability of a ready digital land bank would facilitate online and faster clearances for alternative land, helping infrastructure projects avoid delays caused by land-related procedures.

The largest share of degraded forest land in the digital bank is in the Nashik division at 9,002 hectares, followed by Nagpur with 8,109 hectares, Amravati with 5,724 hectares, Pune with 5,330 hectares, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar with 4,179 hectares and Konkan with 712 hectares.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Has Highest Non-Forest Land Share

Of the 7,546 hectares of non-forest land available with the Revenue Department, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar accounts for 2,689 hectares and Nashik for 2,525 hectares. Amravati has 1,153 hectares, Pune 640 hectares, Konkan 408 hectares and Nagpur 131 hectares.

The Mahabhoomi Stack has been developed as a digital public infrastructure platform on the lines of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). According to Settlement Commissioner Shailesh Naval, the platform integrates more than 10 types of revenue-related data.

The system will allow citizens to access comprehensive information related to any survey number online with a single click. More than one crore citizens are already benefiting from the digital revenue services integrated into the system.

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