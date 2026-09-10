Vasai-Virar BJP Councillors Walk Out Of Health Committee Meeting Over Alleged Agenda Procedure Violations | AI

Vasai-Virar: BJP councillors staged a walkout during a meeting of the Health Committee of the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC), objecting to the manner in which the meeting agenda was published.

Councillors Claim Agenda Lacked Required Approvals

The BJP councillors alleged that the agenda had been issued in violation of prescribed procedures and claimed that it did not bear the approval and signatures of the competent authorities. They also moved a breach of privilege proposal over the issue.

The councillors demanded that the necessary documents and summaries of the agenda items be provided to all members. They further called for the meeting to be adjourned until the required information was made available.

Health Committee Chairman Rejects Allegations

However, Health Committee Chairman Nilesh Deshmukh rejected the allegations, stating that the agenda had been prepared in accordance with all applicable rules and procedures. He accused the opposition councillors of giving greater priority to political interests than to matters concerning public welfare.

The dispute has highlighted growing political differences within the civic body over the functioning and procedures of its committees.

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