Maharashtra Approves ₹136.76 Crore Revised Plan For Long-Pending Expansion Of Karanja Fishery Harbour In Uran | AI

The long-pending expansion of the Karanja fishery harbour in Uran taluka, aimed at strengthening fishing and allied infrastructure in the coastal belt, has received a fresh push with the Maharashtra government granting administrative approval to a third revised estimate of Rs 136.76 crore for the project.

21 Works Planned Under Expansion

The Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Department has issued a fresh government order, under which 21 works will be undertaken as part of the expansion. These include 11 works that were earlier transferred to the Maharashtra Fisheries Development Corporation (MFDC) and 10 newly proposed works.

The Karanja fishery harbour project was initially sanctioned at Rs 77.73 crore on September 2, 2011. The revised estimate rose to Rs 153.96 crore in 2016. Subsequently, an estimate of Rs 149.80 crore was approved in 2018 under a scheme involving a 50:50 contribution from the Centre and the state. The latest approval provides Rs136.76 crore for the expansion.

MFDC To Implement Expansion Works

Of the 24 works originally under the Maharashtra Maritime Board, tenders had been floated for 13. The remaining 11 works were transferred to the MFDC on January 16, 2023. A proposal was subsequently submitted to the state government by adding 10 new works to these 11 transferred works. The expansion will now be implemented through the MFDC

A 370-metre additional quay wall is among the major works proposed under the expansion, with an estimated cost of Rs 26.78 crore. Other key components include Rs 21.25 crore for widening the approach channel and boat parking, Rs 11.80 crore for concrete surfacing, Rs 8.83 crore for four fish auction halls and Rs 10.40 crore for a 200-tonne-capacity ice plant.

Cold Storage And Fishermen Facilities Planned

The project will also include a 100-tonne fish cold storage facility, fisheries administration office, fishing gear shed, net-mending shed, fishermen’s rest house, restaurant and radio communication station.

Other planned infrastructure includes a compound wall, landscaping, water supply and drainage systems, fire-fighting facilities and a fuel pump.

The civil construction component of the expansion has been estimated at Rs 99.30 crore, while the overall project cost has been fixed at Rs 136.76 crore after factoring in royalty, testing charges, labour cess, GST, price escalation, contingencies, centage, project management consultancy and technical scrutiny fees.

The government has directed that work should commence only after obtaining the necessary permissions. The implementing agency has also been instructed to ensure that costs do not escalate further and that the works are completed within the stipulated timeframe.

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