BJP-Shiv Sena Alliance In BMC Shows Cracks As Back-To-Back Walkouts Expose Growing Friction In Ruling Camp | AI

Mumbai: The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in the BMC is showing cracks, with back-to-back walkouts exposing growing friction within the ruling camp. The BJP walked out of the Improvements Committee after its objection was overruled, while Shiv Sena followed suit in the Standing Committee over the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) amnesty scheme, accusing the administration of ignoring its point of order. ShivSena also warned that “We would rather walk out of power than remain in the ruling camp and watch helplessly while people’s work is not being done.”

BJP Objects To BMC Proposals

BJP corporators have repeatedly raised objections with party leaders, including Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam, alleging that key BMC proposals are being pushed through the Improvements Committee despite their opposition and without a vote. The immediate trigger was a 1,802.75 sq m Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) plot at Majas, Jogeshwari East, where the BMC proposed scrapping the RR 2.1 reservation and incorporating the de-reserved land into the adjoining residential zone.

Despite the BJP’s demand to declare the proposal “not taken up,” the Shiv Sena-led committee, chaired by corporator Sandhya Doshi, went ahead and passed it. BJP members subsequently staged a walkout even as the meeting was still underway and several points of order were yet to be raised, further exposing the growing friction within the ruling alliance. When media persons approached BJP corporators for an explanation, Khar corporator Swapna Mhatre declined to comment, saying “the party leadership will comment on it.”

UBT Corporator Calls It ‘Theatrics’

Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator and committee member Sachin Padwal said, “If they genuinely did not want the proposal passed, they should have torn it up and walked out. They still have an opportunity to stall it in the civic House, but they won’t. They resort to such theatrics only in official meetings,” Padwal alleged. Meanwhile, the ruling camp faced another flashpoint in the Standing Committee, with Shiv Sena group leader Amey Ghole accusing the BMC administration of turning the SRA amnesty scheme into a source of harassment for slum residents.

Raising a point of order, Ghole alleged that residents in F/North ward seeking inclusion in Annexure-II were being asked to pay Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh by officials handling rent and colony matters. He said he had raised the issue nearly a month ago, but the administration had failed to provide an explanation or take action. “If people’s work is not being done, what is the point of sitting in the ruling camp?” Ghole asked. Standing Committee chairman Prabhakar Shinde directed the administration to inquire into the allegations and take immediate action, but Ghole remained firm, warning that Shiv Sena would stay away from Standing Committee meetings until action is taken.

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